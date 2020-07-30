Drivers in the Texoma region are paying just a penny less on average for gas this week.
AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch that the Sherman-Denison metro area saw prices drop to $1.79 on average for a gallon of unleaded fuel, a penny lower than last week’s $1.80 average.
The July 30 average is still 66 cents lower than the $2.45 average the area saw at this time last year, according to the travel agency.
Statewide, gas prices are averaging $1.89 per gallon, also one cent less than on the same day last week and 59 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.13 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.78 per gallon. The Sherman-Denison area tied with Amarillo and Victoria for second-lowest prices in the state.
Motorists around the Lone Star State continue to fill up with gas below $2 a gallon on average. Only 10 other states are paying under that $2 a gallon threshold, an AAA analysis shows. Prices around the state continue to show low volatility as regional gasoline supply has returned to above 91 million barrels while U.S. gasoline demand has increased by about 3% compared to the prior week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
The price of crude oil has also been relatively unchanged in recent weeks.
“We are entering the final weeks of the summer driving season, and drivers around Texas are “Pump prices may continue to push downward as COVID-19 concerns persist, excluding any major interruptions, such as significant tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said in a press release.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to AAA data.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
