ABBA Women’s Center is preparing for its 25th anniversary fall fish fry dinner and silent auction. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Centennial Hall in Lindsay.
Adam Arendt will cater the event and entertainment will be provided by Dave Alexander’s Big Texas Western Swing band, according to a recent press release.
Tickets for the event are $25 each, which covers admission, silent auction and catered fish fry meal. Tickets are available at the ABBA office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ABBA is in need of auction items, sponsors for the event, and “dinner for two” door prizes, as stated in the release. Auction items and door prizes may be brought to the ABBA office, 214 N. Taylor St. in Gainesville. To sponsor this event, call 940-668-4012 for a sponsorship packet. Sponsor forms may be mailed to ABBA Women’s Center, P.O. Box 256, Gainesville, Texas 76240.
Sponsors and auction item donors will be advertised in the event’s program. Door prize donors will receive mention from the platform at the event. Large items may be added to a live auction and will receive additional coverage at the event, the release stated.
For more information, call 940-668-4012.
