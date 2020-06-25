Gainesville’s family violence shelter was awarded a $15,000 grant from The Texas Council on Family Violence’s 2020 Swalm Grants, the TCFV announced this week.
Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center was among 22 agencies across Texas to receive grants totaling $250,000 as they deal with the economic hardship and increased violence caused by COVID-19.
Individual grants ranged from $2,250 to $15,000 and come from TCFV’s Swalm Endowment Fund.
Swalm grantees are selected annually in a competitive application process by at-large TCFV board members who are ineligible to apply themselves. This year, priority was given to applicants that specified a need related to COVID-19 or a service area highlighted in the Texas State Plan, a report TCFV published in 2019 to identify the biggest gaps in domestic violence services.
The organization awarded more Swalm Grants than usual this year because the need was so great, CEO Gloria Aguilera Terry said in a press release.
This year, nearly half of the 48 applications submitted were selected for funding of at least 50% of the applicant’s requested amount.
Of the 22 grants awarded, 13 will be used for infrastructure projects, two will be dedicated to improving prevention services and seven will be purposed for flexible funding, which includes covering costs of childcare, legal services, past (and frequently forced) debt, evictions and rent.
