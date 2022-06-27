Many turned out June 10 at the Farmers Market to support Abigail’s Arms with Abigail’s Jamboree.

The event raised $4,383 for the organization after cost deductions, as well as $500 worth of toiletries.

The event was hosted by Katie Dieter, aka: DJ KD. Performing that night were Neely Rose & The Much Obliged and Johnny Cooper. The Daq Shack’s back patio was also open, and 10 percent of the money they raised went to Abigail’s Arms.

Abigail’s Arms is a service agency for victims of domestic abuse in Cooke County, including a 24-hour emergency shelter, a child advocacy center, working with crime victim advocacy, and the community advocacy and prevention education (CAPE) program to help educate and spread awareness.

