A 51-year-old woman who authorities say is connected to a fatal hit-and-run has a new trial date.
Dana Elizabeth Clapp, who is facing a second-degree felony charge of accident involving death, failure to stop and render aid, has a jury trial scheduled for March 23, 2020, at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville, according to District Attorney John Warren.
Clapp’s initial trial date was set for June 3, according to a previous report in the Register. The trial was rescheduled for Sept. 9 before it, too, was postponed.
Her charge stems from a crash 5 miles east of Gainesville on June 8, 2018, that killed 63-year-old David Smith.
Smith was reportedly struck while riding a motorcycle by a newer model Ford F-250 Super Duty truck that was traveling east on Farm-to-Market Road 678 at the intersection of County Road 219 around 8:45 p.m., according to a news release issued by Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett following the impact.
The driver of the pickup, later identified as Clapp, left the scene of the crash.
Smith, of Gainesville, was taken by CareFlite to Medical City Denton. He was pronounced dead June 9, 2018.
He was not wearing a helmet, Tackett, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, previously said.
Clapp, who had a warrant out for her arrest since July 3, 2018, turned herself in to the Cooke County Jail Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. She was indicted by a Cooke County grand jury the following month, according to an archived Register report.
Clapp remains in custody at the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
