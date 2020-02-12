A 45-year-old San Antonio man is awaiting possible indictment after he was recently charged with aggravated robbery, Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Timothy Bloom’s charge stems from a robbery-in-progress call officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to around midnight Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Horizon Chevron, 519 W. California St.
Upon arrival, officers determined the robbery actually occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, a previous Register report states.
Police said a 47-year-old clerk reported a man, later identified as Bloom, entered the store and went to the bathroom. When Bloom exited the bathroom, he reportedly demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk refused, Bloom showed the clerk a black handgun that was in the waistband of his pants, police said.
Bloom reportedly placed the weapon on the counter, prompting the clerk to remove money from the register and hand it to him, according to an archived Register report.
Police did not provide the amount of money taken.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the man left the business in a white Hyundai Elantra displaying a partial Texas license plate of 1674.
The Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department located Bloom and the vehicle he was driving on Jan. 18 at WinStar World Casino and Resort near Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Patricia Taylor, Cooke County Sheriff’s Office records clerk, said CCSO deputies picked up Bloom from the Love County Jail in Oklahoma and brought him to the Cooke County Jail. He was booked in on Jan. 22, she said. Bloom’s bond was set at $50,000. He bailed out of jail Jan. 24, jail records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.