Joshua Allen Zimmerer, 30, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Aug. 20.
A pretrial and a hearing on a motion by the state to increase bond is to take place at 9 a.m. in the 235th District Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville, according to the court’s weekly docket.
The former Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief is facing one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and four counts of sexual assault of a child.
The aggravated sexual assault charge is a first-degree felony. The sexual assault charges are second-degree felonies.
Zimmerer was arrested on the charges in May following his indictment by a Cooke County Grand Jury.
According to a copy of the first-degree felony indictment filed with the Cooke County District Clerk’s Office on April 29, Zimmerer sexually assaulted a girl younger than 14.
“All of the charges have the same victim,” First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson told the Register after Zimmerer’s indictment.
Zimmerer’s bonds totaled $190,000 and he posted bail May 3 — just one day after he was booked into the Cooke County Jail on the charges, jail records show.
In May he had a Valley View address, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
Callisburg Volunteer Fire Chief Samuel Stanford previously told the Register that Zimmerer had resigned and the department found out about the allegations at the same time as the general public.
Zimmerer had not been with CVFD for “a while” prior to his arrest, according to Stanford.
