Today, Friday, March 5, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas said it is seeking to have charges against Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees candidate Joel Luis Najera dropped.

“Police chiefs and their departments are not immune from public criticism under the First Amendment,” ACLU of Texas attorney Savannah Kumar said in a press release. “We urge the Cooke County Attorney to respect the First Amendment rights of Cooke County residents and immediately drop the charges against Mr. Najera.”

Najera, 33, turned himself in to authorities at the Cooke County Jail on Wednesday morning, March 3, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge of online impersonation. Najera posted bail the same day. His bond was set at $3,000, according to jail records.

The Gainesville resident is accused of impersonating Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips and Gainesville businessman Blake Anthony Wallace in September 2020 on a GoFundMe site for PRO Gainesville “with the intent to harm or intimidate,” according to a previous Register report.

PRO Gainesville, an activist organization, has been calling since June 2020 for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument that sits on the northeast corner of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. Its leadership has also called for Phillips' resignation over what it says is unfair treatment of protesters and counter-protesters surrounding the monument.

The Texas Rangers investigated the case and Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski’s office is prosecuting.

The ACLU said it submitted a letter to Zielinski today expressing concerns about the prosecution of Najera in violation of his constitutionally protected right to free speech.

Zielinski told the Register late Friday afternoon that he doesn’t discuss ongoing cases.

The letter to Zielinski’s office states that under the Texas Penal Code, Najera’s words cannot be considered “online impersonation” because the ACLU says he lacked the necessary intent to harm or defraud another person, according to the press release. The letter also addresses how Texas courts have made clear that prosecution under Section 33.07 does not extend to individuals who engage in constitutionally protected political parody or satire, ACLU representatives said.

Najera is running against incumbent Nathan Dempsey for the Place 4 seat on the Gainesville ISD school board this May.