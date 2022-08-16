Gainesville teachers and first responders practiced Friday for something they hope never happens — an active shooter terrorizing the halls of Gainesville High School.
“This is a low speed drill so that you can get an idea of what will be going on in this situation,” explained Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips. “We’re just going to walk you through what we will be doing.”
This exercise was partially done in response to the school shooting in Uvalde to reassure teachers and those in the community that there is a plan the Gainesville Police will follow.
“I know there has been some concern about chain of command, especially since information has come out about Uvalde,” explained Phillips. “Everyone on our force is aware of the procedure, and they will not have to wait for someone to give the command. As soon as they are at the location, they will begin trying to apprehend the shooter.”
Procedure
The drill began with Phillips saying the drill was beginning and volunteers laying on the floor. These volunteers had sheets of paper stating either a description of a wound that could occur in an active shooter situation or deceased.
“On average, it will take three to five minutes for police and emergency services to arrive,” said Phillips. “That three minutes may feel like an eternity, but help is on the way.”
Then the police came in and worked in teams to scour the building to apprehend the shooter.
“First, it will likely be whoever is patrolling the area, so it may only be two people, but they will begin as soon as they get here,” said Phillips. “Then more people will come and join them. Ideally, we will have about seven, but even if we don’t have that many, our goal is apprehending the shooter as soon as possible.”
As the police went by the volunteers lying on the ground, Phillips explained that the injured were not being ignored; they just are not the main priority.
“We need to stop the killing before we stop the dying,” said Phillips. “We know there is risk of people bleeding out and dying from other injuries, but in that moment, our goal is stopping the shooter so there won’t be more.”
After the shooter was ‘apprehended,’ the EMTs, police, and fire department paramedics began to treat the wounded.
One group continued going through the building, checking every hall and room to make sure that they found everyone. The ‘injured’ volunteers were taken to the cafeteria.
“We will establish a gathering point near the entrance for people who are injured,” explained Phillips. “This way we can get the supplies they need to them more efficiently.”
Another team went around and examined the ‘injured’ by reading their sheet of paper and performed triage. By doing this, the medical team can make sure that those at the highest risk get treated first. This process also makes it clearly marked who is already dead by tying a black band around a limb so that paramedics do not waste time on someone already gone that could have been used to save someone else.
“Most of the time, there is a single shooter,” said Phillips. “That being said, it is part of our job to be prepared for anything, and that anything includes the possibility of an accomplice.”
Phillips and Stewart answered questions from staff, including what they could do in classrooms.
“The most important thing to do is to stay out of view of a window and stay quiet,” explained Phillips. “When police are looking for injured people, we will have a key to get into your room, so until then, do not open the door for anyone. If someone tries to come in anyway, do whatever you can, especially if they struggle to get the door open. Whether it is barricading the door with desks, getting a fire extinguisher or something to use as a weapon, if you think you can ambush them, do what you can.”
Another teacher asked what to do if there was someone injured in their classroom.
“An ‘all-clear’ signal should be given over the intercom once we have apprehended our shooter and are certain there are no other threats,” said Phillips. “If you or someone in your room is injured and you can get them to the gathering area or get an officer’s attention, do so. We will take all the help we can get in getting everyone treated.”
Gainesville police will tour the schools in the upcoming weeks to get a better understanding of the layout of the buildings and be better prepared in case of emergency.
Prevention
Concerns were also addressed about security at the schools and how to prevent an active shooter situation in the first place.
“At the elementary schools, our main strategy is to have everyone come in the front door by the office, check in, and have a visitor pass. This means teaching kids that, even if they see their parents outside, [they] do not let them into the school and have them follow the rules,” explained Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart. “At our secondary schools, that gets trickier because we can’t have all the doors locked; we have students who need to go outside at the junior high for athletics, band and choir, and at the high school there’s also athletics, as well as agriculture and shop. That’s why at these schools, in addition to all the teachers and staff having badges, every student has a badge, and visitors still need to check in at the front office to get a visitor pass. Staff can do their part by checking and making sure everyone has their badge.”
There are also plans in progress for installing secure vestibules in the front entry ways of Chalmers Elementary and Gainesville Intermediate to create security checkpoints. Those should be installed next summer, delayed due to supply chain issues.
Armed teachers and what they should do also came up.
“While there are schools that have chosen to allow some teachers to have their gun in their classroom with them, GISD is not one of those districts, and there is little need for it to be,” explained Phillips. “We can get to any school in GISD in an average of about three minutes, and the schools where that program benefits are where it would take police 30 minutes or more to get there.”
“Staff patrolling the hall with their weapons is also a risk of additional harm,” added Stewart. “I was at a superintendents meeting, and one mentioned that if there was a threat to his kids, he was going to cowboy up, grab his gun and go after the shooter. While I understand that desire to protect the students, the police will be coming and looking for someone with a gun, and they will be ready and willing to shoot.”
Phillips agreed. He added that while many people shoot recreationally, shooting at a moving target is very different and can create additional risk.
Commented
