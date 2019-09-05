Child advocates in Cooke County and the surrounding area are looking for more foster families, and a group that started in Gainesville is trying to help with that need.
Change the Face of Fostering helps to recruit and support families who are interested in fostering children who need a home. Nick Gunnells and his wife Tonya formally started the group in January this year. They were surprised at the challenges of fostering and saw a need for theirs and others’ support.
“We were talking and decided that a group should be out there to promote fostering and help those interested,” Nick Gunnells said of the group’s reason for forming. “There wasn’t one, so we went ahead and started one.”
Statistics show a need for more foster families in Cooke County. There have been 173 Cooke County children involved in the process since January this year, according to statistics Gunnells provided. There were 229 children in the care of foster homes in 2018. Three foster families in Cooke County are in the process of closing their homes.
The group will have its quarterly presentation on the need and support available for foster families this Saturday, Sept. 7.
“This is an introductory meeting,” Gunnells said of the event. “We will have speakers from a child placement agency, CPS, CASA, a former foster child, and a foster family. It will allow folks to know more about the need and support they have.”
Gunnells says the meeting will be an open forum for those interested in fostering. “Visitors can ask questions and learn more about the process,” he explained.
Change the Face of Fostering also provides a foster closet for families who need material support for a child as well as a foster buddy. A foster buddy helps parents understand the process and supports them through the process of nurturing a foster child while maintaining a foster family. The group also hosts a monthly support group meeting in addition to the quarterly introductory meetings.
The group will meet 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Temple Baptist Church, 1811 E. California St. in Gainesville. More information is available by emailing foster@ctfof.org or calling 940-580-9795.
