United Ways across Texas have launched a statewide survey to understand and assess the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Texas families.
Cooke County United Way Executive Director Stephanie Melchert said the survey will help United Way in many facets, including providing financial and childcare information to aid the organization moving forward.
“They’ll have the broad numbers in the state and we will get the results from a county standpoint and if we have enough participants via ZIP code, it can be drilled down even further,” Melchert said. “Our three main pillars are education, health and financial stability. In the long run, we as Cooke County United Way would never be able to afford this type of information and if we can get our community to take this survey, we’ll be armed ready to go into the fall.”
Cooke County United Way decided not to do a public emergency fundraising campaign because it had just finished its public campaign that gave out $300,000 to 18 nonprofits including DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Homebound), Meals on Wheels, Abigail’s Arms, Area Agency on Aging, CASA of North Texas, Home Hospice, Camp Sweeney and Volunteers In Service To Others.
“I think we made the decision as a board of directors to not ask for more money because we just gave away more money and we were able to help with the critical need which is food,” Melchert said. “We were there for our agencies in whatever way they needed. We were able to touch base and figure out what services they could provide. This pandemic definitely changed the landscape how we currently do business and how we do business in the future.”
According to income estimates from the Census Bureau, Cooke County’s median household income in 2018 dollars is $57,646, compared to $60,293 nationally. However, 14.8% of the 41,257 estimated people in Cooke County are in poverty, compared to 11.8% nationally.
Also, 20.4% of Cooke County residents under the age of 65 don’t have health insurance compared to 10% nationally.
Survey responses are due June 26 and Melchert said results will guide funding for United Way’s next round of grants.
“We’ll be able to look at the top needs are because of the health pandemic and we’ll be feeling those results at this time next year,” Melchert said. “We’ll look at some services that we might not have in our community that are needed, such as mental health services. Maybe we could find an agency that can fund mental health.”
The survey launched Tuesday, June 9, and Melchert said the more people that complete it, the better will be for everyone involved. It’s available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact.
“We can give that data to agencies in need,” Melchert said. “One of the questions was about adequate child care, so the Boys & Girls Clubs can plan for the next year or three to five years of child care.”
Melchert said the day-to-day business for the United Way has had to change in several ways during the pandemic and the future is sure to look different for it.
“Long term, generally speaking, we’re known for workplace campaigns and it might be more online giving or some virtual training and giving instead of in person,” Melchert said. “We want to be more program specific and bring more programs into Cooke County that fall under financial stability that they haven’t seen in a little while. Hopefully we can use this data to get them funding. Everyone has a plan A, B and C because you just don’t know.”
The United Way’s fall fundraising campaign starts in August with the kickoff rally set for Sept. 15.
Melchert hopes United Way can use the survey results to shape its donations in the fall.
“We had a great campaign year this year and we were able to give out $300,000, but people have been hit hard,” Melchert said. “People have been laid off and furloughed and we just have to push forward because our community needs these nonprofits. We have to be positive and keep going forward.
“I’m sure all of our non-profits are concerned with what their budgets will look like and if they are going to have to lay people off. We might be going into a recession so what does that look like.”
