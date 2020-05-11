A teacher with the Era Independent School District facing child sex charges has posted bail.
Jorge Luis Ramirez-Ramirez, a 25-year-old Gainesville resident, was released Thursday, May 7, according to Cooke County Jail records. He is facing two third-degree felonies — possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor. Bond was set at $20,000 per charge.
The high school science teacher turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, May 6, following an investigation by the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a copy of Ramirez-Ramirez’s probable cause affidavit, an Era ISD staff member reported an incident to the CCSO on Monday, May 4. When law enforcement arrived to the school, they were met by Superintendent Jeremy Thompson. Thompson reported an inappropriate conversation that occurred over a social media application called Discord.
The affidavit states that Ramirez-Ramirez “conversed in a sexually explicit manner as well as distributed sexually explicit material to the person he believed to be an underage female” in a conversation that occurred via direct messaging over Discord.
During a meeting with Ramirez-Ramirez at his apartment in the 1600 block of West California Street, law enforcement received consent to search his residence. Several electronic devices were reportedly confiscated as evidence.
During that same meeting with law enforcement, Ramirez-Ramirez admitted to having inappropriate conversations on multiple different platforms that were sexually explicit in nature with underage people, according to the affidavit. He also reportedly admitted to sending “sexually explicit self-produced material” to the people he was chatting with and has viewed and shared child pornography.
Gilbert said Monday, May 11, that “there is no indication that any school devices were used but Era ISD is cooperating in making sure.”
The 2019-2020 school year was Ramirez-Ramirez’s first year as an “official” teacher with Era ISD, according to Thompson. The previous school year, he served as a student teacher.
A statement issued last week by the district said school officials believed the events leading to Ramirez-Ramirez’s arrest did not involve any Era ISD student.
Ramirez-Ramirez taught high school science — chemistry, physics and drones — Thompson previously told the Register.
The investigation into Ramirez-Ramirez is still underway, Gilbert said Monday.
Authorities encourage any student or parent who may have information about Ramirez-Ramirez to contact the CCSO at 940-665-3471.
If convicted of either charge, Ramirez-Ramirez could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.
