An agreement in principle between the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and the Five Tribes was released Thursday a week after a landmark Supreme Court decision affecting the eastern Oklahoma tribes.
“Although there are many more details to be ironed out in the near future, we believe this agreement regarding civil and criminal jurisdiction is the best path forward for protecting the public and promoting continued economic growth in Oklahoma,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said.
The announcement comes after a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The decision overturned state convictions of two men — Jimcy McGirt and Patrick Murphy, who both challenged their state convictions to the court. Both men will now face new trials in federal court.
In the agreement in principle, The Muscogee (Creek), Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations formalized the positions they share with the state regarding future legislation following the Supreme Court ruling.
The agreement in principle makes recommendations to Oklahoma’s congressional delegation “a set of principles that memorialize our shared position” in criminal jurisdiction, civil jurisdiction, and other general provisions with the goal of seeing the principles implemented in federal law “for purposes of enhancing and clarifying respective State and Tribal jurisdiction, both criminal and civil, without limiting the jurisdiction or immunities of either the State or any Nation.”
In a press release from the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, the council states the agreement in principle comes after years of collaborative work among the tribes and the AG’s office to develop a framework for clarifying respective jurisdictions and to ensure collaboration among tribal, state and federal authorities as they carry out law enforcement and administration of justice across tribal lands “as we have done together for generations.”
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said his tribe supports legislation that protects their sovereign rights to self-governance.
“The Choctaw people have been governing our land base and exercising sovereignty since the 1830s. The McGirt decision was a victory for tribes as it relates to our original treaty boundaries and sovereignty as well as criminal jurisdiction,” Batton said. “We support legislation that protects our sovereign rights to self-governance with limitations on state authority in tribal affairs. I am proud to be Choctaw and to work with other tribal and state leaders for a resolution that pursues what is good for tribal members and the communities in which they live.”
