Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texans that scammers have been spotted posing as state agencies to solicit money from consumers.
Variations of this scam include fraudsters pretending to be local law enforcement contacting you with a warrant; agencies asking for donations, back taxes or fines; or asking for your personal information to either confirm innocence or receive a payment.
Government agencies do not email or call individuals with financial solicitations. Consumers are advised to keep their personal information private and, if contacted by someone claiming to represent a government agency, go to the agency’s official website and find a legitimate phone number to confirm.
When contacted via phone or email by someone purporting to be from a government agency, the attorney general’s office recommends these steps to beat an imposter scam:
—Do not wire money, confirm financial or personal information, including bank account, credit card, or Social Security numbers.
—Do not pay for a prize. If you enter and win a legitimate sweepstakes, you do not have to pay insurance, taxes, or shipping charges to collect your prize.
—Do not trust a name or phone number. Scammers often use fake names and phone numbers to disguise their identity and area code.
—Put your number on the Texas Do Not Call Registry and the National Do Not Call Registry.
Report suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.
