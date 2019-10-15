Officials with the Texoma Council of Governments announced this week they’ve ramped up the organization’s help for area residents during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which is open now through Dec. 7.
Residents of Cooke and Grayson counties may talk with state-certified benefits counselors with TCOG’s Area Agency on Aging for help comparing insurance plans and determining appropriate health and prescription drug coverage, the organization announced in a press release.
Those on Medicare may review and stay with their current plan or look for a new one, the release indicated. Any changes made during the open enrollment period won’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2020.
“However, new plans in 2020 are allowed to offer even more services for certain members with chronic conditions, including nutrition services, in-home supports and home modifications,” TCOG Executive Director Eric Bridges said in the release.
More factors are now involved in deciding whether to change plans, according to the release. Judy Conner, the director of the Area Agency on Aging of Texoma, recommends reviewing the information about your current plan if you’re already in a Medicare health or prescription drug plan in order to ensure it will still meet your medical needs next year. Patients who were prescribed a new medication this year may want to seek a different plan if their current plan doesn’t cover the medication, Conner said.
During the Annual Enrollment Period, Medicare recipients can also switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage; from one Medicare Advantage plan to another; from one Medicare Part D (prescription drug) plan to another; or elect to drop their Medicare Part D coverage altogether.
Anyone who didn’t enroll in a Medicare Part D plan when they were first eligible may do so during this year’s open enrollment period.
Appointments for free Medicare benefits counseling may be made by calling 903-813-3505 or toll-free 800-677-8264. Cooke County residents may have their appointments at the program’s Gainesville office. During an appointment, a person’s situation will also be assessed to see if they qualify for Medicare Extra Help Programs.
The Texoma Council of Governments is a voluntary association of the local governments in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.