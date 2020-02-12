Airport lease gets go-ahead

More development could soon be coming to Gainesville Municipal Airport.
Earlier this month, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jim Goldsworthy to execute a ground lease agreement with Flying Coaster HNGR LLC to construct two 57x387 T-hangars for up to 30 additional aircraft to be based at the airport.
Currently, there are 43 T-hangars at the airport at 2300 Airport Road, Airport Director David “Dave” Vinton said.
“It’s a big positive,” City Manager Barry Sullivan said of the additional hangars.
Sullivan told council members Tuesday, Feb. 4, there are plans to add an executive box hangar on one end of each structure, as well.
One of the owners of the company is also planning to house a jet at the airport — bringing the number of jets out at the airport to five, Sullivan said.
“Which is significant because that number is the [break-even point] where you start getting additional federal and state funds for your airport facility,” Sullivan said.
Once the T-hangars are constructed, the company will lease them to individuals to store their private aircraft.
Flying Coaster HNGR LLC has also agreed to pave about 73,255 square feet around the complex and later turn the paved area over to the city, according to information provided to council members.
The ground lease is for 18 cents per square foot or $7,954 per year of airport revenue for the two hangars, information given to council members shows.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 12, the contract had not been finalized, according to Vinton. However, once the developer does sign, “the project will commence immediately,” he said.
Vinton said the new T-hangars will have a “huge impact” on the airport with an increase in operations, fuel sales and the ability to secure grant funding.
“Flying Coaster’s investment in the airport, along with the other recent hangar development, will help the airport to remain self-sufficient while at the same time improving our runways, taxiways and terminal,” he said.
