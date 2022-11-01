America’s Got Talent finalists Todd Oliver and Irving are coming to Gainesville’s Butterfield Theatre this weekend.
Oliver and his talking canine companion Irving will appear on the Butterfield Stage, 201 S. Denton St., Friday through Sunday. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Oliver, a ventriloquist, magician and musician, grew up loving dogs, ventriloquism, music and magic. As a young boy, he studied piano, guitar, voice, and the variety arts.
Along the way he created some wooden headed hysterically funny characters and performed around the world. You'll also meet a live bunny named Charlie and four birds.
Todd Oliver and Friends has been featured on Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Today Show, a couple episodes of Walker Texas Ranger, and in 2012 they were a top four finalist on Americas' Got Talent. They appear regularly in Branson and Nashville.
Call 940-665-1284, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or email info@butterfieldstage.org for more information.
