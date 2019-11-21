City council members are directing more funds to Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter after increasing the fee that supports the shelter from $1 to $2.
The council voted 6-0 to approve a new agreement with Noah’s Ark stipulating that the city will pay the shelter $150 per animal the city delivers to the shelter this fiscal year, up to a total of $105,000. That’s an increase from the previous cap of $50,000, City Manager Barry Sullivan said. Council member Tommy Moore was absent for the Nov. 19 regular meeting.
The agreement updates the old one so $120,000 in revenue from the city’s animal impoundment fee goes to its intended purpose, Sullivan said. The fee is assessed to city utility customers each month.
Council members increased the fee from $1 to $2 when they unanimously approved the city’s 2019-2020 fee schedule Sept. 17. All members were present for that vote.
Fee revenues that aren’t used to pay the agreed cost per animal go to pay other costs the city agreed to cover for the shelter, including a $13,200 stipend and the facility’s utilities and insurance, Sullivan said. The city owns the shelter property, he added.
The rest of the insurance and utility costs — around $15,000 last year — are paid for by the city with tax revenue, according to a spreadsheet Sullivan provided.
“They are a nonprofit and truthfully they do a very good job of taking care of the animals,” Sullivan told council members at the Tuesday, Nov. 19 meeting. “It’s much easier for the city to have a nonprofit do that instead of the city actually operating that, so for the money we pay them, I do not believe we could run our own operation.… It’s a class act out there.”
As before, the agreement also stipulates the shelter must take all cats and dogs that the city delivers to it even after the $105,000 cap is reached.
“Usually the last two or three months of the year, they’re taking in animals and they’re not taking in additional funds from the city,” Sullivan told the council. “So ultimately the same thing will happen, except they’ll have more cash up front to help maintain the facility and take care of the staff out there.”
Noah’s Ark is at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. More information about the shelter is at www.noahsarktx.com.
