The Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department's annual Kids’ Trout Fishing Derby at Keneteso Park is a no-go.
Patrick McCage, director of the city's parks department, said Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, the event was supposed to happen “two Saturdays ago.” However, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was canceled, he said.
Last year, area flooding and a snow storm kept the planned January event from happening, according to McCage.
