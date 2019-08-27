Don’t be alarmed If you see black smoke north of Lindsay this coming Saturday and Sunday. It may be the 2019 Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show, which returns for its 34th year on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Plumes of black smoke will come from the sizable antique steam tractor operating a threshing machine and other equipment. Large steam tractors accomplished much of the difficult work done on the historical farms and ranches of North Texas. You can see one at work during the show, sponsored by the Cooke County Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Club.
Large steam tractors provided the stationary power to run the threshing machines, balers and other equipment that could use the power offered by these machines. Willie Matthews, one of the show’s leaders, said that one local farmer would own the tractor and take it to his neighbors to complete the work.
“Everyone wanted to be first, but someone had to be last,” Matthews said as he outlined the steps to process the grain in the farmers’ fields. Farmers would cut and stack the bundles of wheat or oats in the fields and then bring them to the threshing machine. “The shocks could sit in the fields for up to 30 days before the threshing machine would arrive,” Matthews said.
Over 100 tractors are expected to participate in the tractor parade that is to be part of the events for the show. Vendors will include those selling tractor parts, tools and even old manuals as well as arts and crafts. Refreshments and lunch will also be available on the grounds of the show.
The show is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Planned events start at 11 a.m. It will follow the same pattern on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Planned events include all the agricultural tasks that fed America and the world in the past, like wheat threshing, hay baling and grinding corn.
The only non-historical activity might be the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull. Children will be encouraged to pull a weight down a path on pedal tractors provided by the Cooke County club.
Horsepower demonstrations may come from many mechanical displays like antique small gas engines. There will also be some real horsepower from four-footed companions, as horse-drawn equipment and other longtime activities are also a part of the show.
Matthews believes that horses were routinely used in Cooke County for many years after farmers got electricity and their tractors.
Antique implements played a large role in North Texas agriculture, Matthews said.
“We only began to use gas or kerosene engine tractors in 1942 or 1943. We didn’t get electricity until 1948,” he explained. The role of the equipment and its importance to people like Matthews is evident as he describes his youth while working with such equipment.
Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up. The grounds for the show are three miles north of Lindsay on Farm-to-Market Road 1199. Organizers say that signs will guide visitors to the show.
