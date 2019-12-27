Gainesville’s local radio station distributed $23,000 from two anonymous donors last week.
KGAF Radio conducted a “Secret Santa” giveaway on the air Tuesday, Dec. 17.
In 2018, an anonymous donor supplied $10,000 in cash to give away on KGAF to listeners in need at Christmastime. This year, the same donor and another asked KGAF to give away a combined $23,000, according to a release from the radio station.
In all, 46 callers phoned in during the broadcast and were given $500 each to be picked up at the radio station. Callers said their needs ranged from hardship situations to medical issues to unforeseen circumstances.
“It is gratifying to know that these anonymous donors trusted KGAF with their money and offered us the opportunity to be the conduit for their generosity during the holidays,” KGAF General Manager Steve Eberhart said in the release.
Eberhart’s co-host for the broadcast, Dee Blanton, said “there were tears of joy, heartfelt thank-yous and a lot of hugs.”
Eberhart said he didn’t know whether the radio station would conduct a giveaway again next Christmas.
“We have no idea. It is entirely up to the donors,” he said. “If they ask us to again, we will certainly be happy to accommodate.”
