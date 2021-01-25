Republicans David Spiller, 59, and Craig Carter, 41, are headed to a runoff after they nabbed the most votes for the specially called Texas House District 68 race, unofficial election results show.
“I'm very pleased, very excited,” Spiller said Saturday evening, Jan. 23, of being the top vote-getter. “I felt like our message of rural conservative values resonated with the voters and I appreciate the support that I received from everyone and I just look forward to the runoff.”
Spiller, a Jacksboro attorney, received 4,010 votes or 43.88% across the district's 22 counties, according to unofficial election day returns posted on the Texas Secretary of State's website. Carter came in second place and received 1,651 votes or 18.07%, tallies show.
Carter said he, too, is “super excited” about the race's outcome.
“I got a great team and we're ready to hit the ground running,” the Nocona resident and business owner said.
A candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
Fellow Republicans John Berry and Jason Brinkley nabbed 1,594 votes and 1,489 votes, respectively. The lone Democrat, Charles Gregory, received 395 votes, according to Saturday evening's returns.
A total of 9,139 people cast ballots during election day and early voting, according to the SOS.
In Cooke County, Brinkley saw the most support. He pulled 1,143 of his votes from the county's registered voters, according to information provided by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison. Results are unofficial until canvassed and a canvassing date had not been set as of press time.
Brinkley stepped down as county judge to run.
“I appreciate those who came out to support me,” the 38-year-old Mountain Springs resident said.
The HD-68 vacancy was created after state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, was elected to represent Texas Senate District 30 following a December runoff against Pilot Point's Shelley Luther.
As of press time, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had not set a runoff date.
