Apartments could get $2.6M redo

The company that owns Willowick Apartments in Gainesville is applying for federal funding to help pay for more than $2.6 million in renovations to the complex.
A representative of Hamilton Valley Management Inc., which owns the low-income housing complex at 1501 Newland Drive, spoke to Gainesville city council members recently about the project. The company is applying for low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and non-competitive tax credits through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, according to a letter provided to council members.
Paul Farmer of Hamilton Valley Management told city council at its Oct. 15 meeting that the company was looking to combine that financing with its own investment to spend about $35,000 on each of the 60 units.
All told, the project is expected to include $2,665,283 of updates and repairs, according to material provided to city council members. It’s being planned with Greystone Affordable Housing Initiatives LLC. Greystone intends to seek Gainesville subcontractors for some of the work, a Greystone representative said in an email provided to council members.
What exactly would be done is still being developed, the letter to council members indicates. Improvements usually include things like “new flooring, energy efficient appliances, kitchen cabinets and countertops, water heaters, upgraded HVAC systems, as well as plumbing fixture upgrades.” New light fixtures, electrical outlets and smoke detectors will also be included, according to the letter.
Outside work usually includes roof replacement, vinyl siding, washing and repointing brickwork, repairs to parking lots and sidewalks and landscaping, the letter indicated.
Farmer told council members the renovations would also bring the facility’s accessibility and security features up to code. It will remain low-income housing after renovations are complete, he said.
The letter indicates the company intends to take a “no displacement” approach so tenants don’t have to move out. The company also plans to establish an escrow fund and other rent assistance to ensure “no adverse impact to the existing residents as a result of this rehab.”
Hamilton Valley Management is seeking to undertake the renovations so the complex can remain in the USDA’s Rural Rental Housing program. It’s getting too old to stay in the program, the letter explained, but the planned renovations are expected to keep it eligible for another 30 years.
County property records show the complex was built in 1977. The last permit issued for that address from the city community development office was for electrical work in 2011, according to Community Development Director Calvin Manuel. The city hasn’t issued any permits for major renovations there in the last decade, Manuel said, based on computerized city records going back to 2009.
The city hasn’t issued any permits for renovations at apartment complexes in fiscal years 2019 or 2020 to date, Manuel said.
Data on how many rental units or apartment buildings are in Gainesville wasn’t readily available, he said, largely because most complexes in the city were built sometime before 1980.
City council voted 6-0 in favor of a resolution stating the city did not oppose Hamilton Valley Management’s application for state tax credits. One member, Mary Jo Dollar, was absent. The resolution was required by the state for the company’s application to go forward, Farmer and Sullivan explained.
Willowick Apartments will still be subject to municipal property taxes, according to the material given to city council members.
“We have actually budgeted to pay those amounts moving forward after it is renovated, and understand that this amount could go up,” Rachel Agunbiade, a development associate with Greystone, wrote in an email provided to city council.
Local jurisdictions received $15,458 in property taxes on the complex for assessment year 2018, county property records show.
Willowick Apartments is the only complex Hamilton Valley Management operates in Gainesville, according to its website. The company also operates Valley View Apartments in Valley View and numerous other complexes across the state.
