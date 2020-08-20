The Texoma region ranked 10th in the nation for cheapest gas this week, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
The travel agency’s Aug. 20 Weekend Gas Watch showed drivers in the Sherman-Denison metro area are paying $1.81 on average for a gallon of unleaded fuel. That’s up three cents from last week’s $1.78 average, though it remains 38 cents below the $2.19 average price local drivers saw at this time last year.
Statewide, gas prices are averaging $1.87 per gallon, the same as last week and 47 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.78 per gallon.
As of Thursday, five Texas metro areas made the top 10 cheapest gas price averages of all U.S. cities surveyed by AAA. According to Gasprices.AAA.com, Amarillo has the third lowest gas price average of any metro in the country, Lubbock has the fifth, Tyler comes in at eighth followed by San Antonio in ninth and Sherman-Denison in tenth place.
Of the top 51 U.S. metropolitan areas with the lowest gas prices, Texas cities claim nearly a third of that list.
“Gas prices are holding steady as demand and supply levels moved slightly lower week-to-week,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “Market analysts note there are concerns surrounding demand for gasoline and the impact that a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could have on the price of crude oil this fall.”
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
