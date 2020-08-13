Drivers in the Texoma region are seeing the cheapest gas prices in the state this week, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
Gas stations in the Sherman-Denison metro area are charging an average $1.78 per gallon of unleaded fuel, according to data in the travel agency’s Aug. 13 Weekend Gas Watch. That’s up four cents from last week but remains 47 cents lower than the $2.25 average on the same day last year.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.87 per gallon, or two cents more than on the same day last week but 51 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.02 per gallon.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is up by two pennies week-to-week as demand for retail gasoline has increased and continues to grow closer to regional supply levels, AAA analysts indicate. Still, demand levels are below normal due to COVID-19 concerns.
Prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming days as regional markets continue adjusting. Demand is expected to remain below normal because many students who would typically be returning to school will begin the year with virtual classes from home.
“As regional markets readjust to lower than average demand levels, we expect to see continued pump price fluctuation,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “This is primarily due to market forces trying to balance supply and demand.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fifth lowest in the country, according to gasprices.AAA.com.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.