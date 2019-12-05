Texoma gas prices are down another four cents this week, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
Drivers in the Sherman-Denison metro region are paying $2.13 on average for a gallon of unleaded fuel, the travel agency indicated in its Weekend Gas Watch released Dec. 5. That’s down from $2.17 on average last week, though still 17 cents higher than the $1.96 average for this time last year, according to the gas price summary.
Statewide, prices are averaging $2.22 per gallon, three cents less than on the same day last week and 11 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Sherman-Denison drivers are among those paying the least of any metro area in Texas this week. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed, Odessa drivers are paying the most on average at $2.48 while drivers in McAllen, San Antonio and Sherman-Denison are paying the least.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.59, which is the same price when compared to the same day last week and 15 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Gasoline stocks are steadily increasing as gasoline demand is slowing following a near-record Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to an AAA analysis.
“The current trend is leading to cheaper gas prices. However, rising crude oil prices could cause an increase in pump prices down the road,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said in the release.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
