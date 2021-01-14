Gas prices in the Texoma region are up another five cents this week while still remaining under $2 per gallon.
The price of regular unleaded fuel landed at $1.96 per gallon on average in the Sherman-Denison metro region, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday, Jan. 14. That's up from last week's average of $1.91 but is 20 cents below the $2.16 average at this time last year.
Statewide, prices are averaging $2.10 per gallon, 11 cents more than on the same day last week and 17 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.36 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least.
The Lone Star state gas price average broke a 301-day streak below $2 a gallon over the weekend, AAA Texas announced. That was the longest streak since 2005 when the state average hit $2 a gallon for the first time.
Higher crude oil prices are primarily behind the rise in pump prices. Still, demand for retail gasoline remains below levels seen at this same time last year primarily due to COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes, an AAA analysis shows.
“Gasoline has been on the rise for the last few weeks due to higher crude oil prices,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “However, demand for gasoline remains lower than this time last year, which could result in lower gas prices in the weeks ahead as winter sets in across the country.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fifth lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
