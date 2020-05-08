School districts around the county are working on finalizing plans for high school graduations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduation ceremonies might not be as traditional as in years past, however. According to the Texas Education Agency, in-person indoor ceremonies are not yet permitted under current executive orders put in place by Gov. Greg Abbott because of public health concerns. In-person outdoor ceremonies are allowed if districts follow current social distancing requirements which include keeping 6 feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
Other available ceremony options, according to the TEA, include vehicle, virtual and hybrid ceremonies. A hybrid ceremony could have a compilation video of students filmed individually or in small groups.
Callisburg Independent School District
Superintendent Donald “Don” Metzler said the district finalized its graduation plans Thursday, May 7. High school graduation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, on the district’s football field, according to Metzler.
“We will be following the guidance outlined by the governor and TEA,” he said.
In case of bad weather that evening, the district’s backup is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
The district has 77 graduating seniors this year.
Era Independent School District
Weather permitting, Era ISD will host an outdoor graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Hornet Stadium.
Logistics were still being worked out as of press time.
The district has 43 seniors this year, Superintendent Jeremy Thompson previously told the Register.
Gainesville Independent School District
Gainesville High School’s graduation is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle in Fort Worth.
According to a news release issued Thursday by Gainesville ISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger, TMS has the capability to allow families to attend commencement ceremonies without leaving their vehicles. Each graduate will receive one parking tag for the graduate parking area and two parking tags for additional vehicles to ensure access to the spectator area.
TMS will project the ceremony on “Big Hoss,” a 12-story, 218-foot-wide video board, to ensure that every graduate is seen by those in attendance, both in person and virtually, Crutsinger’s release states. All attendees must stay in their vehicle and watch the ceremony as it live streams on Big Hoss.
Graduates will be the only people to exit any vehicle. They will enter the student staging area while maintaining social distancing and remain there until being directed to the designated seats in “Victory Lane” which will be placed 6 feet apart, according to the district.
Anyone unable to attend can watch the ceremony via live stream on the TMS YouTube channel.
GHS has 188 seniors this year, according to Crutsinger.
Lindsay Independent School District
Superintendent Trevor Rogers said Thursday that he’s “hoping for a full ceremony.”
The district’s graduation slated for 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Centennial Hall, he said.
Rogers said the district has 46 seniors.
Muenster Independent School District
As of Friday, May 8, graduation plans were still in the works for graduates of Muenster High School.
Muenster Junior High and High School Principal John York previously said there are 40 graduates this year.
Sacred Heart Catholic School
Officials with Sacred Heart Catholic School said Friday they are still aiming for a May 22 graduation. However, plans had not been finalized.
The school has 21 seniors this year.
Valley View Independent School District
Graduation is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Texas Motor Speedway, VVISD Business Manager Lori Huber said.
Valley View Junior High and High School Principal Jesse Newton previously said there are 56 students graduating this year.
Whitesboro Independent School District
Superintendent Ryan Harper said in an email statement Friday morning that the school district is currently working on a survey for senior parents to complete when asked about graduation plans.
The district has 96 seniors.
