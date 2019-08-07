Gainesville Area Visual Arts announced this week that four pieces of art have been donated for the arts organization’s annual fall raffle.
Texas artist Sherri Alexander donated an original painting she titled “Happy.” Peg Machette created an aqua blue necklace, bracelet and earrings set made from apatite, which she titled “Selah — Forged by Fire” for the centerpiece glass bead that was melted and shaped using a flame.
Last year’s Best of Show winner in GAVA’s fall art show, where the raffle drawing will take place, is the third piece to be raffled. Tina White created “Pretty in Pink” using colored pencil and the piece was featured on the cover of “Draw Wildlife in Colored Pencil” due to be released this month, according to a GAVA press release.
The fourth piece, “End of the Rope” by Gainesville resident Daniel Orr, is a creative photograph printed on metal.
The items are on display at Edelweiss Tea Haus and tickets will be available there or at the GAVA Fall Art Exhibition, set for Sept. 15-22 at the Santa Fe Depot. The show’s opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The raffle drawing will take place the last day of the show.
The Santa Fe Depot museum at 605 E. California St. will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends for those who wish to visit the art exhibits. Show admission is free. For more information about GAVA, visit gainesvilleareavisualarts.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
