Gainesville Area Visual Arts’ eighth annual “For The Love of Art” fundraiser will look very different this year.
The usual one-night show will instead go virtual for three weeks, with an online gallery of art from 28 GAVA members on display. As usual, the art will be for sale and 20% of all art sales goes to the GAVA scholarship.
The link to the online gallery will be announced on the GAVA website, www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org, and on its Facebook page the afternoon of Feb. 5. It’ll be live through Feb. 26.
Prospective art purchasers should email info@gainesvilleareavisualarts.org with the artist name, title of work and price of the work they’re interested in. If pickup isn’t possible, buyer will also be responsible for shipping costs.
No raffle will take place this year, according to a GAVA press release.
The 2021 GAVA scholarship is for a graduating senior who is a resident of Cooke County and planning on majoring or minoring in a field of visual art. Applications are available from high school counselors or the GAVA website.
Applications must be received by March 5. Students will be asked to provide samples of their work as well as academic records. For additional information, email Joe Conner at info@gainesvilleareavisualarts.org.
