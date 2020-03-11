Gainesville’s local radio station has gotten its custom license plate after all.
Although KGAF was twice denied a license plate with its call letters, the station this week received the license plate after State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) intervened on its behalf.
“I’m just glad that common sense finally prevailed,” owner and station manager Steve Eberhart said in a press release issued Wednesday. “And thanks to Drew Springer for making it happen. It’s nice to have friends in high places!”
Springer said it was the first time his office had gotten involved when the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles denied a constituent’s appeal for a personalized license plate.
“It’s just one of those things where every now and then government just doesn’t have common sense,” Springer said by phone Wednesday. “After I called and explained to them, these guys got these call letters in 1947, it’s on the side of the van that says KGAF, they were like, oh we didn’t know it was for a business!”
He said he was “glad to be able to get that turned around.” Once before he’d tried to have a DMV license plate decision reversed, on an internal application for a plate representing House District 68, he said. That one was denied because it could be interpreted as a sexual reference, according to Springer.
“I’m sure they cross-reference everything that comes in with Urban Dictionary,” he said, referring to an online encyclopedia of slang.
Eberhart said he’d fielded plenty of speculation about what the call letters mean. He noted in the release that the letters were assigned at random by the Federal Communications Commission. The Leonard family, who owned the station at the time, had requested KZIP but that call sign was already in use.
“The fact is, they really don’t stand for anything at all,” Eberhart said of the call letters, “and they certainly never stood for what the DMV thought they might!”
The DMV had initially denied the plate request for the station’s new vehicle in January, citing rules against custom plates with vulgar or objectionable patterns. An appeal was denied in February for the same reasons.
A spokesman for the TxDMV said in January the department approved 43,993 personalized license plates and declined 4,510 plates in 2019. The department also fielded complaints about 13 personalized license plates and all but one was rescinded, spokesman Adam Shaivitz said.
DMV policy shows appeals that are also denied normally can’t be re-appealed.
