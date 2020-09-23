Listen below to a recording of the Tuesday, Sept. 22, live radio broadcast of a Texas Senate District 30 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Cooke County and KGAF radio. Audio provided by KGAF.
AUDIO: SD-30 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters
