Butterfield Stage Players will host auditions next week for “Noises Off,” the opening production of the community theater’s 2019-2020 season.
Auditions will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Aug. 18-19. “Noises Off,” a play-within-a-play, captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of “Nothing On” in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run.
Director Charlene Ledbetter is casting five men and four women for the slapstick comedy.
The auditions will take place in the Carnegie Little Theater in Butterfield’s lower level, 201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
Rehearsals will start Aug. 26 and the play opens Oct. 11 for a six-performance run, according to a Butterfield press release.
For more information, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or the organization’s Facebook page. The office is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Tickets for this and all Butterfield productions are on sale on Butterfield’s website or by calling the box office at 940-665-1284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.