Butterfield Stage Players will host auditions next week for its January 2020 production of “Sarah, Plain and Tall.”
The story tells of a family who needs a mother and the woman who gradually fills the need, a synopsis provided by Butterfield states. Craig Hertel is directing the production and auditions will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6.
Several actors are needed to fill the major roles of Jacob Witting, a Kansas farmer in his 30s-50s; Anna Witting, his young daughter age 10-12; Caleb Witting, his young son age 7-9; Matthew Nordstrom, a neighboring farmer in his 30s or 40s; Maggie Nordstrom, Matthew’s wife in her 20s or 30s; their two daughters, ages 7-12; William Wheaton, a fisherman in his late 20s to late 40s, and his wife Meg Wheaton, in her mid 20s to early 40s; William’s sister Sarah Wheaton, in her mid-late 20s to early 40s; and Anna as an adult in her 20s.
Several minor roles will also need filled, including both teenage and adult characters.
Auditions will take place at the Carnegie Little Theater in the basement of Butterfield Stage Playhouse, 201 S. Denton St. Anyone interested in assisting off-stage is encouraged to come, too, or call the Butterfield office at 940-665-8152. Support roles for crew include helping with constructing sets, costuming, props, lighting and sound and stage managing. Experience is beneficial but not required.
For more information or to reserve tickets to performances, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or call the box office at 940-665-1284.
