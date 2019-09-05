Area children will get the chance to audition next weekend for a Butterfield youth production based on one of Disney’s most beloved recent stories.
Auditions for “Frozen Jr.,” based on the 2018 Broadway musical, are set for 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Carnegie Little Theater in the lower level of Buttefield Stage, 201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
“Frozen Jr.” is set in Arendelle and stars the characters of Elsa and Anna. Favorite songs from the Disney animated film “Frozen” plus five new ones written for the Broadway production are part of the show, according to a press release from Butterfield Stage Players, Gainesville’s community theater organization.
The story tells about true love and acceptance between sisters and expands on the emotional journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa.
Shannon Rivoire will direct the production, designed for a cast of 35 actors ages 5-17.
Children and teens attending the audition should sign up via the Butterfield website, pick one time slot and be prepared with a 30 to 45-second song of their choice, which they may sing a cappella or with a background track on their phone. A CD player and a Bluetooth speaker will be provided.
Doors will open for sign-in and orientation 30 minutes before each audition. Actors are advised to dress comfortably for the dance portion, according to the release. Parts are available that do not require singing or dancing. Youth who have performed in previous Butterfield productions are also welcome, the release noted. Callbacks if needed will be 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Rehearsals are set for October and November. For the purposes of scheduling rehearsals, those auditioning should provide a list of potential conflicts between 4 and 9 p.m. weeknights and during the day on Saturdays. A rehearsal schedule that works for the majority of the cast will be implemented, according to the release.
Rehearsals usually don’t last more than two hours and won’t take place Thanksgiving Day or the holiday weekend, the release indicated. However, cast members must be available for all rehearsals beginning Nov. 18 and for the performances in December.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14; and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15. They’ll take place on the main stage at Butterfield.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.butterfieldstage.org or call the Butterfield office at 940-665-8152.
