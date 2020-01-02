Authorities seek help to find man

Law enforcement agencies are in search of a man who might be connected to two Valley View burglaries and a vehicle reportedly stolen out of Victoria, Texas.
Victoria Police Department Detective James Collins said Thursday, Jan. 2, that the police department is actively seeking suspects connected to a Nov. 27, 2019, vehicle theft at a car wash in Victoria.
The Victoria County seat is about 80 miles north of Corpus Christi.
A Victoria Crime Stoppers news release states a tan 2014 Toyota Highlander was taken from a business in the 7100 block of North Navarro Street and later recovered in Cooke County.
The vehicle, according to the release, is tied to “several burglaries.”
Surveillance footage shows a thin man wearing a long-sleeved shirt and ball cap might be connected with the reported theft and burglaries.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said the sheriff’s office took two burglary reports for the Valley View Police Department on Dec. 1.
Gilbert said after taking the initial reports, a patrol deputy found an abandoned vehicle on I-35 northbound near mile marker 486 which law enforcement discovered was stolen out of Victoria.
Inside the Toyota were items reportedly taken in the burglaries, he said, adding the “incident was turned over to VVPD for investigation.”
Valley View Police Chief Scott Otto said Thursday morning that the reported burglaries were at Valley View First Baptist Church and Valley View Church of Christ.
Neither of the burglaries was the result of a “forced entry,” according to Otto.
He said two large speakers, a soundboard, guitar, computer tower from the church office and a laptop were some of the items missing from the Baptist church.
Food from the kitchen area of the annex building and two pictures taken off the wall in the men’s bathroom were items reported stolen from the Church of Christ, Otto said.
“All items [were] recovered from inside the stolen vehicle and returned to both churches in good working order,” Otto said in an email to the Register.
He said he is working with the Victoria Police Department and they may have a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. All tips are anonymous, and if you give information to Victoria Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward.
