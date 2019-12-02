Several people remained in jail Monday, Dec. 2, after authorities investigated a meth trafficking ring supplying the drug to Cooke County and nearby counties in Oklahoma, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said.
The investigation started when deputies were called to a location on County Road 131 in Cooke County in October and found several people in possession of about 10 grams of methamphetamine worth about $1,000, Gilbert said in a news release, as well as a small amount of marijuana and a firearm.
“The subjects were placed under arrest and booked into the Cooke County Jail without incident,” Gilbert said. Justin Lewis, 42, of Mannsville, Oklahoma, and Ashley Erlandson, 32, of Elk City, Oklahoma, were booked into the Cooke County Jail on Oct. 4, according to jail records.
Lewis was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 at least 4 grams less than 200 grams, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlicensed carrying of a weapon, the jail records provided by CCSO Records Clerk Patricia Taylor show. Total bond was $47,000 and he bonded out Oct. 6.
Erlandson was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 at least 4 grams less than 200 grams and tampering with physical evidence. Her bond was set at $45,000 and she bonded out Oct. 12, the jail records show.
“Investigators with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the recovered narcotics and partnered with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to dismantle an organized methamphetamine trafficking ring which was supplying a flow of methamphetamine into Cooke County and surrounding counties in southern Oklahoma,” Gilbert said.
“Investigators conducted several targeted drug enforcement operations where narcotics were recovered” in November, he added. Working with the OBN, deputies executed a search warrant which turned up about 1,103 grams, or 2.4 pounds, of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $110,300, as well as packaging materials, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia, he said.
Several people were arrested in relation to the investigation, Gilbert said, including some in Marshall County, Oklahoma. He added other arrests are expected.
Four were still incarcerated as of Monday, Dec. 2, according to Marshall County Jail staff.
Joshua Scott Goodman, 41, of Madill, Oklahoma, was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a Cooke County warrant of engaging in organized criminal activity — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 at least 4 grams less than 200 grams; and on charges of aggravated drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept/sold and possession of paraphernalia, according to Gilbert. His bond on the Oklahoma charges was set at $150,000 and he remained in custody as of Monday, jail staff said.
Edie Marie Robins, 49, of Marshall County, was booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of paraphernalia. She has been transferred to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on revoked probation, jail staff said.
Steven Gene Henderson Jr., 44, of Ravia, Oklahoma, was booked into the Marshall County Jail on an outstanding warrant for felony property crimes, Gilbert said. He remained in custody Monday with a cash only bond set at $1,590.50, jail staff said.
Alexis Nicole Goodman, 22, of Marshall County, was booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana as well as on a Marshall County warrant. She remained in custody as of Monday, jail staff said. Bond was set at $1,500 cash only on the warrant and $1,500 cash or surety on the other charges, according to jail staff.
Matthew Ray Stuckey, 39, of Marshall County, was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a charge of possession of controlled and dangerous substance and bonded out Nov. 19, the same day he was arrested, jail staff said.
Sheriff’s deputies and the OBN were assisted by the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office; special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office; and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert said.
He added deputies “value the working partnerships with other agencies, including local, state and federal partners, who help combat illegal drug and weapon distribution.”
Anyone with information on a crime or suspected drug trafficking can email deputies at tips@co.cooke.tx.us.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, Gilbert said. “With your help, we can better protect the people of Cooke County and make our community a safer place to live.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.