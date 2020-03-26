Gas prices in the Texoma region are down to an average $1.50 a gallon, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch.
As of March 26, Sherman-Denison drivers were paying 21 cents less per gallon of unleaded fuel, on average, compared to last week, the travel agency announced. This week’s average is down from $1.71 last week and is 98 cents lower than the average price at the same time last year.
The region also had the cheapest gas prices in the state, according to AAA Texas.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.80 per gallon, or 11 cents less than the same day last week and 62 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2 per gallon.
As the price of crude oil drops to levels not seen since the early 2000s, gasoline prices are following suit, according to an AAA Texas analysis. In Texas, the statewide average has not been $1.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel since 2016.
Crude oil is the biggest driver of the less expensive gas prices as it counts for nearly 60% of the price at the pump, AAA Texas indicated. Gas prices are dropping at a time of year when they normally increase as the weather warms up and motorists would typically head out to enjoy spring break.
“Demand for both crude oil and retail gasoline continues to decrease as fewer drivers are out on the road, causing gas prices to drop to levels not seen in four years,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “The primary factors are concerns about coronavirus keeping people home plus Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers still have disagreements about future production figures.”
Currently, there is ample U.S. gasoline supply and no disruption to distribution at gas stations, according to AAA Texas.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
