Five Cooke County youth from the Daughters of the Republic of Texas District III were recently recognized at the DRT Republic of Texas Museum 2019 Art Contest Awards Ceremony and Reception.
The contest sought student artwork depicting Texas historical sites, events, activities and individuals before 1850. First, second and third places were awarded in each district and category. Gainesville students were recognized as district winners in two categories, according to a press release from the organization.
In the grades one through five category, first place went to Angela Vasquez for “Driving the Cattle.” Second place went to Erica Franco for “The Beef Trail” and third place went to Juan Gonzalez for “Texas Cattle Drive.”
In the grades six through eight category, first place went to Sofia Cancino for “William Gordon Cooke” and second place went to Allye Johnson for “William Cooke, Founder of Cooke County.”
In addition to a certificate and ribbon, first place winners received $75, second place winners received $50 and third place winners received $35.
A total of 359 students entered the contest from nine of the 10 DRT districts.
District III covers 24 counties in the far eastern portion of North Texas, including Cooke and Grayson counties.
The reception took place June 22 at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Students who won but didn’t attend were sent their award in the mail.
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, founded in 1891, is the oldest patriotic women’s organization in Texas and one of the oldest in the nation.
The Republic of Texas Museum Art Contest and the Award Ceremony is made possible by a grant from the Native Texas License Plate Fund.
From the $30 specialty plate fee, $22 goes to the Texas Department of Economic Development in making grants to The Daughters of the Republic of Texas to preserve Texas historic sites or to fund educational programs that teach Texas history.
