School starts next week and now is as good of time as any to get acquainted with your child’s teacher for the upcoming school year.
Parents of all Pre-K through sixth grade students enrolled in the Gainesville Independent School District are invited to attend Meet the Teacher on Thursday, Aug. 12, ahead of the Wednesday, Aug. 18 opening of classes.
The times are come-and-go and are staggered to allow time for families to visit multiple campuses, school officials said. The times are as follows:
Head Start (qualifying 3 and 4 years old) 3-4 p.m.
Edison (Pre-K and first grade): 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Chalmers Elementary (grades 2-4): 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Gainesville Intermediate (grades 5-6): 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Junior High students can meet their teachers from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, following a 5 p.m. parent meeting in the school’s auditorium, said district spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger.
Incoming seventh grade students are encouraged to attend LEAP camp from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Incoming ninth grade students are invited to participate in Fish camp from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. School officials said the Student Council has lots of activities planned to help freshman get to know more about Gainesville High School.
Additional back-to-school information, including school supply lists, can be found at gainesvilleisd.org/backtoschool. School supplies may be dropped off during campus visits to lessen the load for the first day of school.
