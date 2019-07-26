ARDMORE — Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children will have its annual Back-to-School Style Show and Lunch for Baptist Home for Girls, Madill at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Ardmore Convention Center.
The purpose of the style show is to support the Baptist Home for Girls and girls in its care. With the money raised, a special fund is set up to provide yearly clothing and other basic needs for the girls living on campus.
A silent auction will start at 9 a.m. followed by lunch at 11 a.m. with girls residing at the children’s home modeling their outfits. The program will also include musical performances by Speechless, a sign language group of girls on campus, as well as a senior recognition.
Tickets for the event are $15 and additional donations are welcome.
Baptist Home for Girls is a ministry of OBHC, whose mission is to demonstrate God’s love by providing hope through empowering children and their families to follow Christ. OBHC serves more than 200 at-risk youth and families on four campuses across Oklahoma. OBHC does not charge for services or accept any government funds.
For tickets or more information about the Back-to-School Style Show, visit www.obhc.org/baptist-home-for-girls/events/style-show or call Barbara Davis at 580-319-4301.
