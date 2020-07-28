Texans taking advantage of the Aug. 7-9 tax-free shopping weekend will see a bit of relief as they purchase back-to-school supplies.
Each year, the state of Texas waives the 6.25% state tax and local sales taxes for purchase of certain back-to-school items including clothing, footwear and backpacks less than $100 per item, and school supplies less than $100 per item.
Local sales taxes include a Gainesville city tax of 1.5% and a Cooke County tax of half a percent, so total sales taxes on purchases made in Gainesville amount to 8.25%, according to a city sales and use tax summary on Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s website.
Lindsay, Muenster, Valley View and Oak Ridge also levy 1.5% city sales taxes for total taxes of 8.25% on purchases there.
Purchases eligible for the sales tax holiday may be made in person or from an online or catalogue seller doing business within the state, according to www.comptroller.texas.gov. A purchase made online is considered eligible if the seller acts to fill the order for immediate shipment during the exemption period, according to the comptroller’s website.
School supply lists for Gainesville Independent School District are available on the district’s website at https://www.gainesvilleisd.org/Domain/1047.
Last year’s holiday generated an estimated $102.2 million in savings for Texas taxpayers, according to the comptroller’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.