Gainesville voters could still be called on to decide a May 2020 bond election, according to Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Stewart gave an overview of what members of the district’s Facilities Steering Committee have been discussing to accommodate student body growth and aging infrastructure at Gainesville ISD to members of the district’s board of trustees.
The FSC, which is made up of community members and district staff, met five times. The last two meetings were to narrow down a potential bond proposal to bring forth to school board members.
The committee had decided on four options at its fourth meeting Jan. 8.
Option one comprises expanding Robert E. Lee Intermediate, 2100 N. Grand Ave., for $13,013,400, expanding W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, for $12,781,954 and making various capital improvements throughout the district for $12,980,208, for a total of $38,775,562.
Stewart has said the capital improvements number can fluctuate depending on what is decided. Currently, it includes demolition of Gainesville Junior High, 1201 S. Lindsay St.
Option two comprises all of option one plus building a new auditorium for $15,170,856, bringing the overall cost of option two to $53,946,418.
The third option is to build a new junior high school for $68,624,491 and go with the capital improvements for a total of $81,604,699.
Option four is to go with the expansions of Lee and Chalmers and construct a new junior high for an overall total of $94,419,845.
Two additional options were added before members of the FSC voted on what to recommend to school board members at their fifth meeting Jan. 15.
Option five included three propositions that voters would choose among: Proposition one was for option one, proposition two was for a new auditorium and proposition three was for a career and technical education building for $9.3 million.
Option six included a voter choice between a proposition for option one and a proposition for a new auditorium.
All costs provided are estimates and may fluctuate, officials have said.
Stewart told board members that $92.5 million would be the most the district could request. There’s a state cap on the district’s interest and sinking portion of the tax rate at 50 cents. A $92.5 million bond would increase the I&S tax rate by 42 cents.
In August 2019, members of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.07 and an I&S rate of 8 cents bringing the district’s total tax rate to $1.15 per $100 of property valuation.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the district’s debt obligations.
The committee agreed that anything recommended to school board members had to be a supermajority vote. However, the FSC could not come to a two-thirds consensus.
Stewart told board members this week that he surveyed the committee on how they would like to move forward.
“The committee has communicated that they would overwhelmingly support the decision of the board since we were unable to reach supermajority,” Stewart told the Register.
When the Register asked him when the topic would be brought back to the school board, Stewart replied, “I am working through some items now and plan to roll something out soon.”
Stewart also hosted a Facebook Live session Wednesday, Jan. 22 to discuss the bond options. The need for communication was stressed during the FSC meetings.
Stewart’s video had 1,500 views as of late Friday afternoon, Jan. 24. Leslie Crutsinger, district spokeswoman, said there were 68 people “actively watching the live feed.”
The district has until Feb. 14 to determine if it will host a bond election this May.
