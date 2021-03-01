Band members compete in area contest

Four Gainesville High School students recently competed in the area contest hosted by the Association of Texas Small School Bands, and one was chosen for the All-State Band, Gainesville Independent School District announced.
In January, the ATSSB hosted the Area North auditions to determine the students that would be invited to the ATSSB All-State Band. Four Gainesville High School students were eligible to compete in the area contest because of their previous rankings in the regional contest.
Harmony Rutherford ranked first in the area in the French horn section and was chosen for the All-
State Band. It’s her second year to be included in the All-State Band.
In tenor trombones, Melody Rutherford was ranked fifth, missing the cutoff by two chairs. Aedan Kemp was ranked 12th.
In bass trombones, Eduardo Huerta was ranked second and is the All-State runner-up.
All-State honors is the highest goal to which over 10,000 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A high school band members strive for, but just 306 achieved that goal this year.
The All-State clinic and concert will be June 9-12 in Melissa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.