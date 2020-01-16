Band members earn high marks

Gainesville High School Redcoat Band had 19 members who passed the requirements to be able to compete in the Association of Texas Small School Bands All-Region Band auditions, the school announced this week.
The auditions took place Saturday, Dec. 7, at Sanger High School. Hundreds of students from across the region auditioned for a chair in the region concert or symphonic band. Out of the 19, eight Redcoat Band members qualified for All-Region and five also qualified for the All-Area Band.
All-Region band members are: sophomore Eduardo Huerta, bass trombone, first chair concert band; sophomore Emanuel Vargas, baritone saxophone, first chair concert band; senior Mauricio Millan, tuba, fourth chair concert band; sophomore Aedan Kemp, tenor trombone, fourth chair concert band; senior Luis Garcia, trumpet, seventh chair concert band; junior Harmony Rutherford, french horn, second chair symphonic band; junior Melody Rutherford, tenor trombone, fourth chair symphonic band; and sophomore Keller Neu, alto saxophone, third chair concert band.
The five qualifiers for All-Area Band were Eduardo Huerta, Emanuel Vargas, Aedan Kemp,
Harmony Rutherford, Melody Rutherford. On Jan. 11, those five competed in Argyle for a chair in the ATSSB All-State Band. Although none made All-Sate, all five performed well, according to a press release.
