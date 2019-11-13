First State Bank’s new headquarters in Gainesville recently won an architectural award from the Independent Bankers Association of Texas.
The building at 1818 N. I-35 won a Best of Community Banking Award in silver for its architectural design, First State Bank announced in a press release. Bank representatives received the award in September.
The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor local banks, according to the release. BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need.
Each submission received a gold, silver or bronze award in one of five categories: architectural design, bank culture, community service, financial literacy and marketing.
As the oldest state-chartered bank in Texas with 11 locations across North Texas, First State Bank leaders knew it needed a change to keep up with the expanding market and growing staff.
So the bank moved its headquarters from California Street in downtown Gainesville to the highway intersection, said Ryan Morris, CEO of First State Bank. The Register previously reported the bank received tax abatements from all local taxing entities except for Gainesville Independent School District to support the $18 million construction project.
“The move allowed our bank operations to be housed under one roof, and provided an opportunity to have a stronger civic presence and be a centerpiece in the community,” Morris said in the release.
The building’s features include interchangeable workspaces with modular walls, which also allows for department expansion and relocation as needed. The second and third floors are raised to allow sub-electrical and data cables, and white noise is incorporated throughout to reduce internal and external neighboring noises, as well as a way to reduce anxiety and increase focus.
The stone on the outside of the building is limestone native to Texas. It was hung in panels by rails against a honeycomb, aluminum backing which provided a more timely installation and better insulation, according to the release. It is also stronger, lighter and more energy efficient.
First State Bank was chartered in 1905. It has over $1 billion in assets and has branches in Cooke, Montague, Wise and Denton counties.
