Next week, the Cooke County Library will be celebrating the public’s freedom to read during Banned Books Week, Sept. 23-28.
This year’s theme for the week is “Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark,” according to a library press release. Several displays of books that have been banned or challenged across the nation over the years will be set up.
Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said the local library has not received any challenges to books in its collection during the 15 years of her tenure there, she said.
“And I’d like to keep it that way,” she added. “My goal is to have something for everyone. I know that I purchase titles that I’d never be interested in borrowing. My job is to purchase what the patrons want, not what I want.”
Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 and takes place annually to celebrate the freedom to read. Typically observed during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information, the release stated.
Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community, including librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers and readers of all types, in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.
By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship, according to the release.
The books featured during Banned Books Week have all been targeted with removal or restrictions in libraries and schools. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available.
The library credited that to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read.
Books are still being banned and challenged today, according to the release. A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials based upon the objections of a person or group. In contrast, a ban is the removal of those materials. Many popular books were challenged or banned at one time, including “The Lovely Bones,” “The Hate U Give,” “Bad Kitty for President” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
The library invites the public to visit during Banned Books Week to see the special book displays. A list of banned or challenged titles will also be available on the library’s website, cookecountylibrary.org, according to the release.
More information about Banned Books Week is also available at www.ala.org/bbooks/about.
