The Battle of the Badges blood drive is on.
Local cops and firefighters will square off Tuesday, Aug. 16, to see who can inspire the most blood donations in a day.
The event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Carter BloodCare Bus parked at the Gainesville Fire Deparment, Weaver and Santa Fe streets just north of U.S. 82.
Donors will vote for their favorite local public safety department and receive a Battle of the Badges t-shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer at Cotton Patch restaurants. There will also be a drawing for a $500 gift card.
Appointments can be made at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/130503.
There will also be an award presented to Gainesville firefighter Tamara Grimes-Sieger by Carter Blood Care from the Carter for being the Outstanding Member of the Year.
