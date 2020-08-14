Let the battle begin.
From noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, one can potentially save a life and vote for their favorite public safety agency during the fourth annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
Two Carter BloodCare buses will be parked at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center, 200 Santa Fe St., with “stringent safety precautions in place,” for those interested in donating, according to blood drive coordinator Tamara Sieger. No children are allowed on the buses, she said.
In addition to being able to vote for either Gainesville Fire-Rescue or Gainesville Police Department, donors will receive a Battle of the Badges T-shirt while supplies last, Sieger said.
“70% of all Carter blood drives have been canceled and there is a critical need for blood donations,” Sieger said.
Police Chief Kevin Phillips said the coronavirus pandemic has affected “all aspects of our society which has included a negative impact on blood drives across the nation.”
“While law enforcement officers have many duties, our ultimate responsibility is to protect human life,” Phillips said. “Back the Blue and save a life.”
Fire Chief Wayne Twiner said he also encourages the public to come out and donate. As a first responder, he said he knows the importance of giving blood.
“It’s a great way to give back to your community and help someone in need,” Twiner said. “The Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between Gainesville’s police and fire departments but the real winners are the recipients of the donated blood. These donations will help save lives, and this is our ultimate priority.”
The goal is to collect 50 units of blood. However, Sieger said she would be “thankful for any amount.”
Sieger encourages anyone interested in donating to register in advance online by visiting https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/zip and entering your zip code. After a list of locations is generated, find Gainesville Battle of the Badges and click schedule.
COVID-19 antibody testing is being offered to all donors. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
Blood donors must be 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. In addition, donors must present a current, government-issued photo ID. Sixteen-year-olds are required to have written parental consent.
Carter BloodCare spokeswoman Linda Goelzer said it is “very safe” to donate blood during the pandemic.
“We are wiping everything down between each donation,” she said. “We also require masks to be worn by staff and donors.”
She said donors are already asked if they are feeling well and healthy. Part of the screening process includes a mini physical where the donor’s blood pressure, temperature, pulse and hemoglobin are checked.
“We do not need to test for coronavirus because it is not transmitted through blood,” Goelzer said.
Any blood donated during the drive will help community hospitals around North Central Texas such as North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., she said.
So far, the fire department has won two of the three blood drives. The police department garnered the most votes during the drive’s inaugural year.
