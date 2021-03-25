The Better Business Bureau’s Texas Senior Medicare Patrol is warning that some would-be fraudsters have been carrying out an email scam that looks like a survey related to COVID-19 vaccination.
The organization has received reports of a new COVID-19 vaccine email scam where people are asked to complete a survey. They offer a free reward but ask people to pay a nominal fee “to cover shipping.”
Survey scams like that are a creative way to steal your identity or money, according to the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol. Many survey scams offer a reward and give you a limited time to respond if you want to take the survey. A legitimate survey would not assign a time limit, nor would it ask for your credit card or bank account to pay for a reward.
Scammers know people have received vaccines and are capitalizing on it, the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol explained in a press release. They advised not to give out sensitive information. Fake surveys can be used for many uses, including to steal your information, collect data about you to commit identity theft or even install malware on your computer when you click on a link in your email.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the vaccine companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently directing all vaccine recipients to enroll in the CDC V-Safe program as a post-vaccine monitoring mechanism at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html.
There is no other survey being recommended at this time.
If you have any questions or want to report a scam, you can call the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol at 888-341-6187.
A nationwide program, the Senior Medicare Patrol works to educate seniors about Medicare fraud and abuse and is credited with saving taxpayers more than $100 million since 1997.
